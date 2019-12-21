Nike Breaks Up With Amazon!

WOW!!! Now this is MAJOR!!! The athletic mega giant Nike has decided to part ways with the mega online retailer Amazon. This comes on the heels of former eBay CEO John Donahue taking over at Nike, & in my opinion this is a great move! A lot of companies are just not strong enough to pull off a stunt like this, as Amazon is responsible for 38% of all retail sales in the U.S. Honestly, Nike is one of a handful of companies that is strong enough to still sell their products (& benefit more) on their own without the ‘Amazon middle man’ scheme. Way to go Nike!

Also On 105.3 RnB: