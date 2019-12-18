CLOSE
Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite Rapper’s Death

A sampling dispute continues.

Juice Wrld has died

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

When rapper Juice WRLD died earlier this month, a $15 million lawsuit against him was put on hold, but now the band who filed the legal claim is bringing it back.

According to XXL, the pop punk band Yellowcard — including members Peter Mosley, Ryan Key, Sean Wellman-Mackin and Longineu Parson — claimed that Juice illegally sampled parts of their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” for his breakout 2017 track “Lucid Dreams,” produced by Nick Mira. The group filed the claim back in October and so far, Juice’s song has been certified six-times platinum.

In addition to naming Juice, the lawsuit also names Taz Taylor, who’s the founder of Internet Money, which is the production company that Nick Mira is signed to. It also names their respective publishing companies and record labels, including Grade A Productions and its parent company, Interscope Records.

The suit seeks $15 million in damages, along with past and future royalties for the song. Yellowcard said they also should receive damages from Juice WRLD’s tours and other public appearances because they claim the “overwhelming success” of “Lucid Dreams” catapulted his career and provided him “substantial opportunities to tour and perform around the world.”

When Juice died on December 8, the band decided to put the lawsuit on hold. However, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday, the case will move forward. The band filed a motion to extend the amount of time Juice and the defending parties have to respond to the complaint. The initial due date for them to respond was December 9, but now they have until February 4, 2020.

Juice WRLD died at age 21 after suffering seizures at the Chicago Midway International Airport. Authorities say he died after allegedly ingesting several Percocet pills in order to hide them from law enforcement who was waiting for him at the airport. Officers found 70 pounds of weed and six bottles of liquid prescription codeine cough syrup after searching through Juice and his camp’s luggage. Juice had his seizure in the middle of their search before he was rushed to the hospital.

Richard Busch, who is representing Yellowcard in the lawsuit, said the group wanted time to “digest” news of Juice’s death before they made any decisions. It’s now clear they decided to still get their money even after Juice’s passing.

Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite Rapper’s Death  was originally published on newsone.com

