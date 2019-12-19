Wait, what?!?! So is it real or fake? She took this picture from the set of Will and Grace but is it real or fake. We need to know!! She has a reoccurring role on the show. Does the role call for her to be pregnant? Is this a real baby bump? I mean, the picture on her instagram before this one is of her and her boyfriend sooooooo… For real Real or Fake! We need to know!

Related:PICS: Demi Lovato Has A New Boyfriend

Is Demi Lovato Pregnant? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Dustin Kross Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: