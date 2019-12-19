CLOSE
Is Demi Lovato Pregnant?

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Wait, what?!?! So is it real or fake? She took this picture from the set of Will and Grace but is it real or fake. We need to know!! She has a reoccurring role on the show. Does the role call for her to be pregnant? Is this a real baby bump? I mean, the picture on her instagram before this one is of her and her boyfriend sooooooo… For real Real or Fake! We need to know!

