Ding Dong!: ‘The Game’ Is Returning To TV With A Few Original Cast Members & Hour Long Format

Groundbreaking dramedy series The Game has officially secured a reboot.

According to Deadline, the show the helped launch the CW Network is retuning to it original home with a few of the original cast members and with a new hour long format. In addition to changing the length of the show’s airtime, there are a few changes to the show’s story as well.

The new show will be set in Baltimore, instead of San Diego and the premise surrounds The Game’s old crew of football players who are now nearing retirement and mentoring a new set of rookies as they navigate the world of football and the potential hazards of being a professional athlete.

Behind the scenes, the original crew is retuning with show creator Mara Brock Akil serving as executive producer of the series along with her husband and business partner, Salim Akil. Devon Gregory, creator of American Soul and previous writer on Akil’s Being Mary Jane series, will also serve as showrunner; with Kelsey Grammar’s Gramnet Productions and CBS TV Studios, which were behind the original series, executive producing the reboot.

The Game, a spinoff from Akil’s long-running UPN/the CW comedy series Girlfriends, ran on the CW for three seasons before being canceled when the network switched from the half-hour comedy format. The show was later resurrected by BET where it aired for six more seasons before being ultimately cancelled in 2015.

During The Game’s time on air, it did experience some shake ups, from the exit of Tia Mowry and release of Pooch Hall, fans didn’t seem to quite adjust to the write off of the beloved love story of “Melanie and Derwin”, but it seems that directors have learned from that decision after Pooch Hall took to Instagram hinting that he may be among the returning original cast members.

”Goodmornin yall… I woke up this morning and realized how #grateful and #blessed I am. I have a family I would die for. When you put out love, live in gratitude and willingness and really want to help others and be of service with no expectations you can have a life beyond your wildest dreams… just the fact that the @thecwis in discussion with @maraakil about #TheGame is amazing. But MY fans and #Game fans your #voice and #support, man I DEEPLY appreciate it and want to send you all a giant #poochhug and being a young black actor in a #tough but #amazingindustry living his dream making an honest living and supporting his family… all I can say is #GodisGood… and Thanku…”

In addition to Hall, Hosea Chanchez, who played the complex role of “Malik”, also took to Instagram to share the news about the reboot.

“Well looks like the cats out the bag folks! Yes you are reading this correctly, THE GAME (Hourlong) reboot on @thecw !!! Here we go Again. Again? Again!! ”

As of press time, there was no word on when the show is expected to make it’s official debut or confirmed casting but one thing is for sure—we can’t wait to see what’s next in line for the old Sabers.

Will you be tuning in?

