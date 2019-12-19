CLOSE
WATCH: Harry Style Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’

I did not know I needed a Harry Styles cover of Juice but I’m so glad it now exists. Styles has been promoting the heck out of his sophomore album, Fine Line. His latest promotional stop was to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge where the big tradition is covering someone else’s song live-in-studio. My favorite line hearing him is sing is by far, “Somebody come get your man, I think he got lost in my DMs!” Okaaaay Harry! He also covered Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime.

Lizzo responded and same.

WATCH: Harry Style Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

