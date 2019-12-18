The Rise of Skywalker cast appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and played “Force Family Feud” in honor of their new movie debuting in theaters December 20th. J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, oh and Chewbacca, were divided into two teams: the “Walkerskys” and the “Vadersteins.” The questions included, “what is the worst body part to have chopped off by a lightsaber?”, “Besides Yoda, name something else that names with Yo,” and “Which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate.” Spoiler, the Vadersteins took the win.

WATCH: Star Wars Cast Plays Force Family Feud on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: