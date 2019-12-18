Finally We Find Out Why We Haven’t Heard New Andre 3000 Music

One half of the super group Outkast, Andre Benjamin (better known as Andre 3000) was recently a guest on legendary Producer Rick Rubin’s “Broken Record” podcast & let us in on some real info. Real fans like myself have wanted to know the answer to this question: Why haven’t we heard any new music from ‘Three Stacks?’ Well thanks to this podcast we now know why. “I haven’t been making much music, man, my focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and I’ll set my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project.” Wow. Not what I wanted to hear from one of the dopest lyricists (along with his partner forever standing by his lonesome), but I respect it. Hopefully he will get inspired one day…..one day SOON!! Hahahaha!!! Until then I’ll continue listening to the greatness he’s given us.

