“The Trumpster” Sends Pelosi A Strong Letter On The Eve Of Impeachment Vote

Well it seems “The Trumpster” is pretty upset about this whole impeachment thing, & he sent Nancy Pelosi a letter to share just how ‘teed off’ he is about it. The letter was sent earlier today to the Speaker Of The U.S. House Of Representatives & in true “Trumpster” fashion, he was extremely candid about the whole ordeal according to The Hill. He urged Pelosi to halt the proceedings as it is an “unconstitutional abuse of power” by the Democrats. Well as always, we’ll see what happens!

