This should be an interesting read being that I lived through this era. I remember when Ruff House first had Kris Kross. Then Cypress Hill, then The Fugees, Pace Won, all that. The label was the brain child of Chris Schwartz & Joe Nicolo, & as you can see from a few artists on the roster, they did their thing as a label. He released a book about it entitled “Ruff House: From The Streets Of Philly To The Top Of The 90’s Hip Hop Charts” & it’s currently available. Check it out!

