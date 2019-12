First of all, I know Allen himself is probably just ecstatic about this! Reebok is dropping the “Heart Of Hustle” edition Iversons on December 23rd, & I’m just saying…..these jons are just straight FIRE!!! They will cost $150 & will be available on Reebok.com, as well as Foot Locker (& Foot Locker associated stores).

