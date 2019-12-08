CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rapper Juice WRLD Dead At 21

The rapper suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway airport.

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has died at age 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport, TMZ reports. The rapper’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning, and after disembarking the plane, sources said that he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was conscious when paramedics arrived to the scene, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The cause of death is not currently known.

MORE: What?! Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Suffering Another Seizure

Juice WRLD has been vocal about his codeine use in the past. He took to social media in July and made a vow to put an end to his addiction. “Ima leave that sh** alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it. I got work to do, a lot,” he wrote at the time.

Juice WRLD also revealed during an interview with Vulture last October that Atlanta rapper Future, whom he did a joint album with titled Wrld on Drugs, influenced him to experiment with lean. “That’s the first thing I told him. He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized,” Juice told the publication. 

He also opened up about living a sober lifestyle. “I try not to let it affect me too much. It doesn’t really have that big of an impact on me,” he said. “More recently, I’ve just kind of realized certain things about myself and my coming up, the way that substances played a part in my life, whether it was me doing them or other people. It’s something that I’m trying to separate myself from.”

Juice, however, isn’t the first of our beloved rappers to fall ill following codeine use. Rapper Rick Ross lost consciousness after boarding a flight in Fort Lauderdale in 2011. Paramedics administered CPR and were able to resuscitate him. 

Two years later, in 2013, New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hospitalized in Los Angeles, CA after suffering a seizure as well. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital and was released the next morning. Wayne reassured his fans that he was “fine,” in a Twitter post writing, “I’m fine. Thank u.” 

Wayne suffered several seizures that year, one which landed him in ICU in critical condition for weeks. “The thing is, man, the bad news is, I’m an epileptic, so I’m prone to seizures,” he said. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures; y’all just never hear about it. This time it got real bad because I got three of ’em in a row, and on the third one, my heart rate went down to, like, 30 percent. Basically, I could’ve died soon. That’s why it was so serious. The reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest and overworking myself. That’s typical me, though.”

NewsOne will provide additional updates as they become available.

See Also:

Deadly UPS Carjacking Shootout Redefines Senseless Police Shootings

Outrage After Miss Universe Jamaica’s Costume Is Named For Slave Owner ‘Legend’ Annie Palmer

2019 Rolling Loud New York

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2019

29 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2019

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2019

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2019

UPDATED: 6:28 p.m. EST, Dec. 9 -- The list of legends being taken from us during this calendar year keeps getting longer. Most recently, rapper Juice WRLD, an upstart artist who rose to fame quickly, died the morning of Dec. 8 following a seizure at an airport in his hometown of Chicago. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1204132356887465984?s=20 While an official cause of death was not reported immediately, law enforcement has said that large quantities of prescription pills and marijuana were found in the luggage of him and his entourage. TMZ reported that Juice WRLD "was seen swallowing several Percocet pills in what people believed was an attempt to hide them" in an act that "might’ve contributed to his death in a possible OD.” Juice WRLD's sudden death came just about a month after Bernard Tyson, a respected leader in the healthcare field and the Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, died Nov. 10. He was just 60 years old. Tyson had a 30-year career with Kaiser and eventually rose through the ranks to become the CEO in 2013. During his time, the integrated health-care system and insurance company grew from 9 million members, with more than 174,000 employees, to more than 12 million members with an employee base of 218,000. Under his leadership, the country’s largest nonprofit health system became a leading advocate in the push to improve the delivery of benefits and care. Prior to that, John Witherspoon was called home after his sudden death at his Los Angeles area home in late October. The celebrated actor and comedian's death followed the high-profile passings of former Michigan Congressman John Conyers, who died Sunday, and Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Oct. 17. The above names recently joined this running file that NewsOne.com keeps in an effort to pay homage to notable Black people who have died this year. Scroll down to read more about other notable figures who we've lost in 2019. SEE MORE: Notable Deaths 2018 Notable Deaths 2017 Notable Deaths 2016

Rapper Juice WRLD Dead At 21  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 6 days ago
12.11.19
5 Apps Every Millennial Needs To Help Make…
 6 days ago
12.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close