CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’ Slave Trade Assignment

Another episode of racism from white folks.

An Oakville, Missouri schoolteacher is still on payroll after assigning a “set your price” slave trade assignment. The racist and extremely tone-deaf assignment was given to a group of fifth graders at the Blades Elementary School. A photo of the assignment and its’ instructions surfaced the net on Sunday and has caused much confusion because at what point was slavery ever a joking matter or a trivial game to be xeroxed on a worksheet?

MORE: ‘We Should Bring Back Slavery’: White Woman Defends Racist Snapchat Video As An ‘Inside Joke’

“You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers,” the work problem reads. “You begin to get involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves.”

The assignment goes on to allow students to make up their own price for a slave and advises students that “these could be worth a lot.”

The rest of the assignment prompts students to set prices for items like wool, wood, grains and lumber. Yes, in 2019 a children’s homework assignment said the trading of agriculture was comparable to the institution of slavery and trading black people. Upon completion of the ridiculous assignment, students were asked to reflect on the prices they chose. “Do you think you set your item at a good price to sell? Why or what not?” the assignment read.

According to Fox6, the school’s principal, Jeremy Booker, issued a letter to the families of Blades Elementary School on Monday, calling the assignment “culturally insensitive.” He also claimed that measures would be taken to ensure that teachers and staff are aware of and respected “cultural biases” going forward.

“As part of both the Missouri Learning Standards for fifth-grade Social Studies and the fifth-grade Mehlville School District curriculum, students were learning about having goods, needing goods and obtaining goods and how that influenced early settlement in America. Some students who participated in this assignment were prompted to consider how plantation owners traded for goods and slaves,” Booker said.

However, there was no mention of disciplinary action or firing the teacher who assigned the homework. No suspension without pay, no termination, just an investigation. Go figure.

The letter continued, “The assignment was culturally insensitive. I appreciate the parents who notified me of this assignment. I met with the teacher this morning to discuss the purpose of the assignment, the teacher’s interpretation of curriculum standards, and the impact the activity could have on students. The teacher has expressed significant remorse. The district is continuing to investigate this event.”

Booker added that he is “working with district leadership to provide all Blades teachers and staff with professional development on cultural bias in the near future. We are working together to ensure all students and families feel valued and respected at Blades Elementary.”

SEE ALSO:

Michael ‘Stop And Frisk’ Bloomberg Leapfrogs Cory Booker After ‘Well Spoken’ Trope

Black Children Are Dying From Senseless Of Violence In Birmingham

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant - Press Conference

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

Continue reading Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

[caption id="attachment_3896087" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] On Sunday night, Zozibini Tunzi made history by being crowned Miss Universe, capping the sweeping year Black women have had in top beauty pageants around the world. According to CNN, Tunzi, representing South Africa, earned her win by excelling in rounds of evening gown and swimsuit struts, answering questions on social issues and expressing why she wanted to be crowned the winning title. "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful," she said. "I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine." https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203872106125156354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1203872106125156354&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2019%2F12%2F08%2Fentertainment%2Fmiss-universe-2019-trnd%2Findex.html   Tunzi joins an impressiveroster of Black women who have been owning the pageant world this past year. Eighteen-year-old Kaliegh Garris won the crown of Miss Teen USA, while 28-year-old Cheslie Kryst took home the title of Miss USA 2019. Finally, Nia Franklin won the title of Miss America. https://twitter.com/amakaubakatv/status/1203991038857273345?s=12   This year's Miss Universe was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and Steve Harvey hosted once again. Although the event was successful, it wasn't without some controversy and slip-ups. First, Harvey had another mixup, although it wasn't as disastrous as his 2015 confusion where he called out the wrong winner. This time, Harvey — who sported a very memable bedazzled green and gold suit jacket — commented on a costume from earlier in the week, saying Miss Philippines won the National Costume Contest. However, the woman standing next to him corrected him saying it was Miss Malaysia who won that contest. "Y'all got to quit doing this to me," Harvey, ever the comedian, responded. Prior to Sunday night, controversy also occurred because Miss Jamaica wore a dress named after an infamous slave owner. Nineteen-year-old Iana Tickle Garcia was photographed in a white feathered dress and the Rose Hall Jamaica Twitter page tweeted, "Miss Universe Jamaica's Costume Name: Annie Palmer - Legend of Rose Hall. Iana Tickle Garcia is rocking this!" The dress got immediate backlash. Tourism website Jamaica Travel And Culture explained that Annie Palmer was a white woman who was deemed the "White Witch of Rose Hall." She is described as "an accomplished practitioner of Haitian Voodoo and during her reign at Rose Hall murdered three husbands and countless slave lovers. Her reign of terror was ended when she was murdered by one of her slaves and a ritual was carried out to banish her spirit from earth. However, it is rumoured that the ritual was not carried out correctly and that Annie still haunts the Rose Hall estate.” Eventually, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization issued a statement saying it "never sought to glorify slavery, nor promote witchcraft or any of the folk tales Annie Palmer has been accused of." Instead they just wanted to "tell the story of another part of Jamaican history without endorsing, glorifying or celebrating her deeds or the atrocities of slavery." Many people were still upset that the organization didn't issue an actual apology. Despite the missteps, a celebration was to be had for Miss South Africa's major win. Check out some gorgeous photos of the new Miss Universe Winner below!

Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’ Slave Trade Assignment  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 6 days ago
12.11.19
5 Apps Every Millennial Needs To Help Make…
 7 days ago
12.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close