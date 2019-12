Okay…..I know the ‘Home Team’ is (5-8). I know mathematically they absolutely cannot make the playoffs. I know, I know…..but there is something called ‘pride’ that you have in yourself, & especially your home front. So hopefully the Panthers can get out there tomorrow & beat the Seattle Seahawks (10-3). C’mon fellas, don’t let Ciaras husband come here & make ya’ll look bad! Get your butts out there & protect your house!! Get a victory tomorrow doggone it!! Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: