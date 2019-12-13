Would she even be Jennifer Hudson if she didn’t come on singing?! She says she’s not ready to not hear the Tom Joyner Morning Show on the air. On behalf of all TJMS listeners she says, “we don’t want you to go.” But she just couldn’t let today go by without telling Joyner “congratulations” and showing some love.

She and the TJMS crew go way back to when they were all fans of hers during her time on American Idol. And then she became a part of the family and attended several events like the Family Reunion. She will truly “miss” being a part of the fun.

Tom’s Surprise: Jennifer Hudson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

