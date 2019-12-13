Happy Birthday Jamie!

You know we have to send a Happy Birthday shout to a straight up funny & super talented dude….the brotha Jamie Foxx! When he debuted on “In Living Color”, I knew he was the truth. That rolled into his first live comedy stand up special “Straight From The Foxxhole”, which put him on another level & also showed us he could SING & PLAY! Then he got his own sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show”, then showed us he was a premiere actor as well, so much so he won an Oscar for Best Actor with his performance in “Ray”. Then he dropped hit records left & right, ah man…..you get the point! Enjoy your day Foxx!

