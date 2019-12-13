The House Judiciary Committee Passes Articles Of Impeachment

It is official. Earlier today the House Judiciary Committee held their vote on the articles of impeachment , & it passed. In a vote of twenty three in favor & seventeen opposed this will move to the next stage. “The Trumpster” joins a short list, as this has only happened to three other Presidents in the history of the United States: Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, & Bill Clinton. According to CNN the House Majority leader Mitch McConnell is meeting with White House legal counsel to coordinate a ‘game plan’ for the trial. “The Trumpster” says he wouldn’t mind a “long or short” impeachment trial, he seems to be fine with it. Okay, I guess we’ll see!

Also On 105.3 RnB: