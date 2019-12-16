We’ve been waiting so long for this!! Selena posted on instagram the video below revealing the name of her album “RARE”, release date January 10th and the songs list “Rare”, “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get Me,” “Crowded Room”, “Kinda Crazy,” “Fun,” “Cut You Off” and “A Sweeter Place”! It’s a good video watch it all the way through! Can’t wait for the album!
Related: Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos
Selena Gomez Reveals Album Name And Artwork! YAAAAY! was originally published on radionowindy.com
Also On 105.3 RnB: