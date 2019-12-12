When Mary J. Blige came on to thank Tom for all he has done everyone in the studio said “oh my God” over and over and over. J Anthony Brown may be the most excited. Blige has been a huge part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show for years and Tom thanks her for her support to which she responds, “thank you for supporting Mary J Blige over the years.”

Blige says because of Tom so many artists have had huge success, and him playing their songs has helped them go number one multiple times. She’s so thankful to have had a relationship with Tom over the years and wishes him well in his retirement.

Tom’s Surprise: Mary J. Blige was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: