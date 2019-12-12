Fellow radio personality D.L. Hughley is beaming with pride as he congratulates Tom on his retirement and tells him how rare it is “that somebody does something for so long that they get to leave on their own terms.” Hughley feels blessed to have not only seen but had a relationship with “the most gifted radio personality ever.”

Like so many others Hughley credits Tom with changing the trajectory of his life. Tom was the person to believe in him and even help him land his own show. Before one of the most important meetings of his life, Tom met with him and told him what to say and how to say it, but never told him “who to be.”

He expresses his love for Tom and is so happy that he will have time to rest. But he knows that this isn’t it, Tom will find “another way to do” what he loves.

Tom’s Surprise: D.L. Hughley was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

