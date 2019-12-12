House Debates Impeachment Articles Today Before They Vote

The House Judiciary Committee has been on Capitol Hill for a while now, debating the different articles of Impeachment for “The Trumpster”. They’ve been going back & forth, forth & back, really going at it over this issue. The Republicans are saying there is no ‘obstruction of justice’ or ‘abuse of power’ whereas the Democrats are saying there is. Especially “The Trumpster” allegedly asking the Ukraine to investigate the Biden family (particularly Hunter Biden) & delaying aid to the country until they did so. We’ll see where this stands after the vote.

