Happy Birthday Mos Def!

Gotta send a big Brooklyn sized shout to the emcee, actor, poet, & activist….Mos Def! Sometimes in this industry you run into artists that are just that talented, that can pretty much ‘do it all’. Mos is one of those guys. As an artist him & Talib Kweli better known as “Black Star” did their thing. As an actor, he’s been in numerous movies & television shows (“Carmen: A Hip Hopera”, “Brown Sugar”, “Monsters Ball”, “The Italian Job”, etc). He was the host of “Def Poetry” on HBO & has spoken out on social issues (like police brutality & helping elevate the state of African Americans). I was glad to hear a couple weeks ago that “Black Star” has a new project coming out with…..Madlib?!? Wooooooooooo!!! Can’t wait! Enjoy your day Mos!

