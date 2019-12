Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott are back with another edition of the Cowboys Wake Up Show! After complaining about how terrible the Cowboys have been, Jones gives Tom Joyner his props! He calls him a “radio legend,” and wishes him well on his retirement. He may or may not send Dak to Miami after this season, not to hang with Tom, but to play for the Dolphins.

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

