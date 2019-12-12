Chris Brown Shares a Sweet Photo of His New Baby Boy Aeko [PHOTO]

We reported that on back in November that singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika’s 1st and Chris Brown’s 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom other than the baby being a boy that was all we knew. But today Chris Brown was allowed to share a little more of his excitement with his fans.

Chris Brown posted a cute glimpse of him bonding with his son on his Instagram page, also letting us know is name, Aeko Catori Brown. It is believed that young Aeko was born November 20, 2019.

Chris Brown also has a 5 year old daughter named, Royalty, from a previous relationship and who was the inspiration of his album titled after her.

Congratulations again Chris Brown and Ammika Harris. Take a look at the first glimpse of Master Aeko Catori Brown shared by Chris Brown below

