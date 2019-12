Ladies have you ever lost a friend over a man? Kym has, she lost a girlfriend and a gay friend over the same man! Her girlfriend showed her photos of her new boo, but then her gay friend showed her his new boo and it was the same man! People get mad when you tell them the truth.

Black Girl Problems: Losing Friends Over Men was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 24 hours ago

