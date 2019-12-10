A woman in Arizona is in big legal trouble after she faked a lease. Neighbors say they saw the woman moving into the home that they didn’t even know the home was for sale. And apparently it wasn’t. The woman just decided to move into the house on her own and when the police showed up she had a fake lease ready. The document raised some eyebrows because the lease term was 11 years. She is now in jail on $75,000 bond.

Seriously Ignorant News: Not Your House! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

