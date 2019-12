Kids today want a bunch of high tech gifts for Christmas like iPhones, and iPads, and laptops. But Chris Paul remembers a simpler time. When he was a child he of course wanted things for Christmas but his list was reasonable. His only thought on Christmas eve was hoping that Santa would bring him a game like Candy Land or Hungry Hungry Hippo.

Morning Minute: Christmas List was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

