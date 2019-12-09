This guest has been called the “leading all time rusher” in NFL history, but Tom calls him “the sorriest spades player” ever! Many may not know but Tom Joyner and Emmett Smith go way way way back. Tom says they’ve been drinking tequila together since before rappers talked about it in their songs. To Smith, Joyner has been a “pillar to the community.” His love for Black people and Black culture stand out most to Smith, and the fact that he always does the right thing, “even though [he’s] an Omega,” Smith jokes. He says that Joyner has “shown others how it can be done, how it should be done,” in all of his years on the radio.

Tom’s Surprise: Emmett Smith was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

