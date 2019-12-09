Huggy Lowdown: How Tom Got Huggy And Chris On The TJMS

CLOSE
Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul have been Tom Joyner Morning Show favorites for years. But do you know how they got on the show? Huggy says Tom stole them from the Donnie Simpson show. He convinced them to leave when he said, “Donnie may have green eyes, but I have a jet.” And Huggy says he looked at Chris and said “the n**** is right!” Huggy thanks Tom for always believing in him and supporting him when no one else did.

