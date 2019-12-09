The New Reality Show “Boxer Wives” Is Coming To Bossip!

For all you reality show fans here’s a new one for ya…..”Boxer Wives!” This show will follow the lives of the wives & girlfriends of professional boxers. The series is available exclusively on Bossip & the first season has eight ‘hard hitting’ episodes. The show takes place in NYC & stars Meda Leacock (former wife of Zab Judah), Saskiia “Keyah” Huey (girlfriend of Zab Judah), Shanequa Barrett (wife of Heavyweight Champion Monte Barrett), Linda Batson (girlfriend of Middleweight Champion Curtis Stevens), Jylissa Quinones (girlfriend of Joel Castillo), & Cindy O’Pharrow (wife of the President of Starrett City Boxing Kwani B. O’Pharrow). Let’s get ready to rum…..uh wait….that’s trademarked. Let’s get ready to….WATCH!!! Hahahaha!!!

