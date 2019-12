Queen Bey is doin’ it the only way she knows how in this months Elle Magazine….BIG! She graces the cover & what’s so dope about this? Director Melina Matsoukas (the Director of “Queen & Slim”) photographed the whole shoot. The images are on point as she discusses business (her clothing line Ivy Park), family, & of course music. Go head Miss Carter!

