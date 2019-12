Chris Paul is a genius, that’s what you’ll be saying after this one. This morning minute is a song about Christmas shopping, but not your average holiday song. This one is about someone shopping for a mom who hopes to catch the eye of a baller and becoming a trophy wife. What would you buy to help mom reach her goal?

Morning Minute: Christmas Shopping was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

