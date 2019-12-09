Arsenio Hall gives Tom huge props and tells him that he “brought the world together,” and “changed the game.” Hall truly believes that “God meant for [Tom] to be the strongest man to ever speak to America,” after all he is the son of Hercules Joyner.

And that’s not all, Hall has a special guest for Tom… it’s Magic Johnson! Johnson says “legends like Michael Jordan and Tom Joyner you put them in the same breath.” The Tom Joyner Morning show was the very first radio show Johnson was ever on and the place where he went to educate people about HIV.

These three go all the way back and both Hall and Johnson call Joyner a “legend,” and are so thankful for their time for him.

Tom’s Surprise: Arsenio Hall And Magic Johnson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: