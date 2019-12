NFL week 14 is behind us now and man it was a good one. Both the Saints and 49ers put up over 40 points but the 49ers came out on top! The Falcons put a whooping on the Panthers and the Steelers beat the Cardinals by 4. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes beat Tom Brady and the Patriots and it was a thriller. Who else feels like the Ravens might win a trophy?

NFL Wrap Up Week 14: The Ravens Might Win A Trophy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 1 hour ago

