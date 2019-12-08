Cardi B is doing the work African tourism boards could only dream of. The Bronx rapper was in Nigeria, where she hit the strip club of course.

Cardi B having a BLAST in Nigeria! 😂❤️

pic.twitter.com/C9sGK3ekfb — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) December 7, 2019

Bardi took to IG stories to give us an update on her whereabouts, including some dates in Nigeria and Ghana. While in the former, she turned up at a local shake joint and was seen making it rain Naira, Nigeria’s currency. She shared it on her IG stories, so you know it was real.

Also worth noting, it wasn’t all about the debauchery. Caught brought items for local kids while shopping, too.

Cardi B bought everything in the store for the young kids in Nigeria! ❤️🇳🇬

pic.twitter.com/nNukkmGqba — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) December 7, 2019

She also seems to have blessed on orphanage with goods as well. Pay it forward.

Cardi B is a really amazing person and a gem 💎, look at how she was promoting Nigeria in her live Story, Not every celebrity can do that for Africa. She’s really enjoying her time here, I love it..

Even our own yeye Celebrities no fit promote the country 🇳🇬, we are our own prob pic.twitter.com/OE4fVSP7wk — Ojedele Ridwan (@gracewillfindme) December 7, 2019

Cardi B is a vibe 😂😂😂 babe says she wants to see the real Nigeria, the hood, jollof and whores 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/djhZYsrt6n — Tessyama 🖤 (@tescool) December 6, 2019

Motherland Bardi: Cardi B Was In Nigeria, So Of Course She Hit The Strip Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: