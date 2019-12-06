Does Society Chide Men for Crying?

Charlotte
| 12.06.19
Ylonda Powell-Medley

Source: Ylonda Powell-Medley/ Ron Holland

Men have to grapple with a myriad of challenges, including emotional well-being. But what do men and boys do with their emotional challenges when family and society chide them for sharing what’s deeply held inside.  Playwright Ylonda Powell-Medley will tackle those issues in her upcoming stage play, ‘Big Boys Do Cry.’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Ylonda Powell-Medley about her play and tackles the bevy issues impacting men’s well-being.

 

