The undefeated & defending “2019 National Champion” Clemson Tigers (12-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (9-3) for the “2019 ACC Football Championship” tonight at Bank Of America Stadium! Fans of both teams are reppin’ strong in the city & the “Death Valley Boyz” are favored to win this one by a long shot. If Virginia & it’s football program EVER wanted to make a big statement, tonight is the perfect time. Good luck to both teams, & we’ll see what happens!

