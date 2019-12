The Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry has successfully completed his second surgery on his hand (to remove the pins from the first surgery) from an injury he received playing the Phoenix Suns back in October. According to the Mercury News he will undergo another evaluation in February to see if he can return to the lineup. I’ll be honest, the way those boys look if I was Steph, I might just sit this one out. Get better brotha!

Also On 105.3 RnB: