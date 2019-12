Kanye West is making some major moves again! This is definitely a ‘Power’ move, as he wants to move production of his super popular “Yeezy” sneakers to North & South America according to Time magazine. He made the announcement at a conference with Steven Smith (lead designer of the “Yeezy” show brand) on stage with him. He also stated that he wanted to make his manufacturing entirely ‘eco friendly’. Do your thing Kan Man!

