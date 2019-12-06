Behind The Scenes: ‘The Batman’ Movie Adds Peter Sarsgaard To Star-Studded Cast

The cast for the upcoming Batman movie is quickly filling out and on Friday, the director announced a new hire in the form of Peter Sarsgaard.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a GIF of the actor on Twitter, where he has been confirming other casting choices. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources are saying that Sarsgaard could be playing a corrupt cop named Wasserman or a district attorney. If he’s playing the attorney, it’s most likely he’ll be playing the popular Batman character Harvey Dent, who eventually becomes the villain Two-Face.

So far, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone. Jeffrey Wright is expected to play Batman’s ally Commissioner Gordon, while Andy Serkis is supposed to act as Batman’s trusted butler, Alfred.

Sarsgaard’s claim to fame was the 1999 movie Boys Don’t Cry and his role in the 2003 flick Shattered Glass. He also has superhero movie experience with the 2011 movie Green Lantern. Hardcore fans argue that Sarsgaard’s wife, fellow actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, might’ve teased his Batman casting in a captioned Instagram photo this week where her husband’s head is half shaven. She wrote with the picture, “Half way through a shave.”

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

