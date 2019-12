Join 105.3 R&B & the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Department tomorrow at Walmart (located at 9101 Albemarle Rd) for the “Community Toy Drive 2019!” We’ll be broadcasting LIVE from 10am-7pm so come out & donate new or unwrapped toys to help children in need this Holiday season! Always in the community, that’s us….105.3!

Also On 105.3 RnB: