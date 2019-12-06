Gabrielle Union Meets With NBC Execs Over “AGT” Firing

Gabrielle Union who was fired from the television show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” allegedly for complaining about ‘work place tension’ met with executives at NBC about the situation. After the meeting the network has decided to formally open an investigation. According to CNN the actress tweeted “We had a lengthy 5-hour, & what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency & my desire & hope for real change.” Union has gotten tons of support from her peers, media, & fans alike, so we’ll see how this thing goes.

