CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Taylor Swift Has A New Christmas Song Coming Out…We Think! [WATCH]

Dustin Kross photo

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Ok soooooo, it’s unclear whether or not she’s going to release it or not. If you ask her cats anyway! Here’s the deal, she posted on Instagram that she wrote a new Christmas song and wanted to get the opinion from her cats about whether she should release this year or not! HAHA!! I think Benjamin says yes. Here, what do you think…check out the video below. Either way, she is dropping a new Christmas song and video tonight. Cross between Lover and New Year’s Day? Same kind of sound? That’s what I’m betting on. I guess it could be a up fun song but… We’ll see tonight!!

Related: Taylor Swift Documentary Coming to Netflix

Taylor Swift Has A New Christmas Song Coming Out…We Think! [WATCH]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
WTF: There’s A Dutch Holiday Where People Wear…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close