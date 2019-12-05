Happy Birthday Tyra!

Sending a Happy Birthday to one of the most successful (& most beautiful) models to ever grace a stage, runway, or magazine cover…..Miss Tyra Banks! Since she blew up in her younger years she has not slowed down at all. Killing the fashion scene, then transitioning into the reality television world with one of the most successful shows ever (“America’s Next Top Model”). She’s also starred in some films, dabbled in music, authored books (“Modelland” which was a New York Times Best Seller), & was one of only seventeen models to make the “Legendary Supermodel” list from MODELS.com. Enjoy your day lady!

