Happy Birthday Jay-Z!

Celebrities Attend The Los Angeles Clippers Vs New Jersey Nets Game - March 11, 2011

Gotta give a big “Marcy” sized Birthday shout to the one & only Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z! Off top, a true emcee & one of the best to EVER do it…..period. I’m not even going to get into his lyrical ‘excellence’, or his impeccable body of work. We know about all the Gold & Platinum plaques, all the music awards, but lets talk about this money tho….the first hip hop Billionaire?!?? Wow! You have to respect this mans grind, work ethic, & overall hustle, because you can’t “Knock It!” Hahahaha!!! Enjoy your day brotha!

