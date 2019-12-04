This guest was a little tricky, he came on the air as Denzel and had everyone fooled! He thanked Tom over and over and said “you are the man!” But then he went and got T.I. who “on behalf of Tiny and all of the Clifford Harris People” thanked Tom and called him the “quintessential radio personality!” And next came Shaq who called him “the best radio personality to ever do it!” Eventually Bill Bellamy revealed himself and admitted he was “trying to confuse Tom.”

Tom says no matter what Bellamy “always come with it,” some of his favorite interviews were with him.

Tom’s Surprise: Bill Bellamy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

