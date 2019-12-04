Guy has a gripe with people who forget where they are, not those with dementia, but people who go to comedy cubs with a stick up their butts. For example, last weekend Guy performed in Ohio and 4 old white people were cracking up. Until he told a Trump joke, then they got red and angry! Guy then found himself being “heckled by some old white people!” Folks, when you go to a comedy club all you have to do is sit there “laugh, shut up, laugh, shut up,” and maybe get a drink or two in between.

Guy’s Gripe: People Who Forget Where They Are was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: