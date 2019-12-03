Howard Stern Blames Simon Cowell for Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing

There has been a lot of drama on how Gabrielle Union left NBC’s hit show ‘America’s Got Talent,’ along with what she had to deal with behind-the-scenes while on the show.

Everything from excessive network notes on appearances, to insensitive racial humor and deception, especially Jay Leno’s joke on Koreans and dogs.

Now, radio talk show host and former ‘AGT’ judge Howard Stern is giving his two cents in Union’s departure, and how he thinks current judge, creator, and longtime executive producer Simon Cowell was behind everything.

On a recent edition of his radio show, Stern blasted Cowell for plotting to drop Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough in favor of “hotter chicks and younger chicks” to join him and actor-comedian Howie Mandel at the panel.

“How is it that Simon Cowell has orchestrated this?” Stern said. “He sets it up that the men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are.”

The radio personality also called the atmosphere a “boys club.”

Stern was on ‘AGT’ from 2012 through ’15. His fellow judge at the panel, Mandel, remains on the show, and is the longest serving judge since he joined the program in 2010.

It is not known who will replace both Union and Hough, who were both on for only one season.

