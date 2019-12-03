Seriously Ignorant News: Grocery Store Fight

Two women in New Jersey went from checking out to trying to knock each other out at the grocery store. According to reports, it started when one of the women realized that the other had more than 10 items in the speedy checkout line. They began yelling back and forth and then punching and biting each other. A third woman came to try and break up the fight and ended up being bitten too. All 3 ended up charged with disorderly conduct. Damon says the lesson in this is to “mind your business!”

