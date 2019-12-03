CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Black Girl Problems: Celibacy

Ladies if you’re dating a man who wants to remain celibate until marriage but you don’t want to be married….what then? Sherri doesn’t plan on getting married again so any man who tells her that is not an option. She says that celibacy is from the old testament and they need to come into the new days. Apparently she saw the bible say “to do it is better than burning,” if anyone finds where it says that let us know!

Black Girl Problems: Celibacy  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
16 items
Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support…
 20 hours ago
12.02.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 2 weeks ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close