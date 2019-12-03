Tom’s Surprise Guest: Maxwell

Tom Joyner has shared so much joy and love with people all over the world that people jump at the opportunity to honor him. Maxwell isn’t normally an early riser but for Tom he explained, “[for] you, I wake up for because you woke everyone up to me.”

The singer, songwriter says the most important thing to him is for Tom to know how loved he is. He sends the “deepest most sincerest form of love,” because “nothing would be what it is, careers would not be what they are, particularly mine, if you were not on the radio.”

20 or so years ago, Maxwell performed his very first hit on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, and he is forever grateful for Toms everlasting support.

Check out their full interview below:

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

